The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

