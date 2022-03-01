The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TWN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

