The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TWN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.9227 per share. This is a boost from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
