The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

