The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $399.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

