The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Shares of PNTG stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $399.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
