The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atomera were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 164,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

