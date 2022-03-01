The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $255,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

