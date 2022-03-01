The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,817 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRST stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $351.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.