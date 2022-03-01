The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,339 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 137,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 187,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

