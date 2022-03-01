The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOK opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

