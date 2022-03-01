The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COOK opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
