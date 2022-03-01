The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BATRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of BATRK opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
