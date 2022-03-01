The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €89.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($100.00) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.54 ($75.89).

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.88 ($0.99) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €47.21 ($53.04). 1,911,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 52-week low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.90. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

