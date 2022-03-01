The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Update

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 770.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 97,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.30.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

