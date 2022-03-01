The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director James F. Dimisa Sells 1,106 Shares

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $230.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

