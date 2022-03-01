The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

