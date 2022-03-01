The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stock Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.