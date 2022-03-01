Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1,152.00 and last traded at $1,147.13. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,065.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,227.40.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

