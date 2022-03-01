Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.13. 13,571,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,866,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

