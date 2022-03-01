Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $12,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,925 shares of company stock worth $17,930,654. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.