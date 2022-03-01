Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 18,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.