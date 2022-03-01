Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

