Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE TPX opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

