Tellor Price Hits $21.54 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $21.54 or 0.00048372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $49.75 million and $21.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00034267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,246 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,920 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

