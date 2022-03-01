Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 23459438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

