Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 23459438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
