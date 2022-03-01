Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $336.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

