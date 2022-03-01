Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Up 15,000.0% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 15,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TIAIY opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.