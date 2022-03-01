Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 67955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAIY)
