Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Shares of TDOC opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $231.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

