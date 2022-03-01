Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,213 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 58,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tejon Ranch worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 60.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 265,641 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,928 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,911 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a PE ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 0.54. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

