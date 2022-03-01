TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
TGNA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 4,452,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
