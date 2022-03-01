TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 4,452,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.02.

Get TEGNA alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.