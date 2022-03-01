TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 9,590,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,577. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 342.50 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

