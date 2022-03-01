T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in February

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 3,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818. T&D has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

T&D Company Profile (Get Rating)

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

