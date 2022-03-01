Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of Target stock opened at $199.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

