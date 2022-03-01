Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

