Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

