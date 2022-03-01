Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $55.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 362.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,978.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 8,367,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,972. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.