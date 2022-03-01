Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.37 ($136.37).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.50 ($119.66) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

