Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Cut to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.18.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.02 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Switch by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

