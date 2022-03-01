Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 103 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 target price on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

