Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

