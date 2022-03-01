SVB Leerink Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $20.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.