SVB Leerink Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.28.

SAGE opened at $36.37 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

