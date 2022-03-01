SVB Leerink Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $2.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.72 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,164 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $19,705,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 614,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.