Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

