Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
