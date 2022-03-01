Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.