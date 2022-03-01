sUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.60 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $118.60 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00035112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00105359 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 118,996,587 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

