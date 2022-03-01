Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

