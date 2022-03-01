Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,490.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $341,490.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.61 or 0.06773372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,857,964 coins and its circulating supply is 345,846,487 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

