Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

