Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 674,859 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $31.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.