Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 674,859 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $31.22.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.