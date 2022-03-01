Studio Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,385 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.42. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

